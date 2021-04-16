UP sees highest single-day spike of 22,439 cases; 104 more die

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 22,439 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic while 104 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the fatality count to 9,480.

The state’s infection count rose to 7,66,360. UP had tested over 3.75 crore Covid samples till now, including 2,06,517 in the last 24 hours (including 9,964 via RT-PCR method), according to the health department.

“There are 1,29,848 active cases in the state, of which 66,528 are in home isolation, 2012 in private hospitals and the remaining in government Covid facilities,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

A total of 4,222 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Across the state, Lucknow recorded 5,183 fresh cases, Prayagraj 1,888, Kanpur 1,263, Ghaziabad 538, Gautam Buddh Nagar 489, Varanasi 1,859, Meerut 632, Agra 349, Bareilly 399, Jhansi 466, Moradabad 415, Ballia 578, Ghazipur 211 and Sonebhadra 268.

Lucknow saw the maximum deaths – 26, Kanpur 10, Prayagraj and Varanasi six each, Meerut and Jalaun 3 each, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Chandauli, Unnao, Farukhabad and Lalitpur recorded two each.

“Directives have been issued to raise the number of Covid tests, and particularly RT-PCR should be 1.5 lakh per day. The capacity of private labs will also be developed,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information, in a press conference. He said coordination was on with firms for adequate supply of oxygen in the state.

“Mask should be used whenever one goes out of home as it will reduce spread of infection. Not wearing a mask in public place is an offence,” said Prasad.