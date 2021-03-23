UP sees single-day spike of 638 fresh cases

LUCKNOW The Covid graph continued its upward trend in Uttar Pradesh with a single-day spike of 638 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. Four deaths were reported, one each in Agra, Mathura, Farrukhabad and Unnao, taking the fatality count to 8,764.

Lucknow topped the chart with 232 fresh cases, followed by Prayagraj 28, Jhansi 27, Varanasi 25, Ghaziabad and Meerut 24 each, Kanpur 20, Azamgarh 16, Gautam Buddh Nagar 15, Bareilly and Rae Bareli 12 each and Gorakhpur 11 fresh cases, as per the data released by the state government.

As many as 181 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 5.96 lakh. The number of active Covid patients in the state rose to 3,884.

The state government sounded an alert, urging people to follow Covid guidelines strictly. People above 60 years as well as those in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities should get themselves vaccinated for protection from infection, said officials. The Covid surge was witnessed in several states. In UP too, the cases had increased in the last 10 days, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.

The state had adequate stock of vaccine and the vaccination programme was being organised six days a week from Monday to Saturday in all the medical colleges, district hospitals, community health centres. At primary health centres, the Covid vaccination programme was organized on Monday, Thursday and Friday, he added.

In the last 24 hours, 1,19,470 samples were tested in laboratories across UP, taking the total tally of sample tests to 3,38,35,134, he said.