UP STF nabs 3 members of solver gang from Agra

The arrested persons were identified as Banti Kumar, an agent (resident of Aligarh), Harendra Singh, the applicant (resident of Bulandhshahr) and Avinash Kumar, the solver (resident of Munger in Bihar)
A case has been registered against the three members of the solver gang in Khandauli police station in Agra (Picture for representation purpose only)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: With the arrest of three persons from Agra, the UP STF on Monday claimed to have busted a solver gang involved in arranging dummy candidates for the online examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, said UP STF in a press statement.

The arrested persons were identified as Banti Kumar, an agent (resident of Aligarh), Harendra Singh, the applicant (resident of Bulandhshahr) and Avinash Kumar, the solver (resident of Munger in Bihar), it said. A case had been registered regarding this in Khandauli police station in Agra, it added.

Photo copies of two admit cards, two Aadhaar cards, attendance sheet and 600 in cash were recovered from the arrested persons, said the press statement.

The UP STF had information that a solver would take the exam in place of the original candidate at an exam centre in RBS Institute, Agra on Monday. Acting on the tip-off, the STF team nabbed the three persons. One of them was Avinash Kumar, taking the exam in place of original candidate.

