U.P to get uninterrupted power supply till Diwali: UPPCL chief

LUCKNOW: All cities and villages in Uttar Pradesh will get roster-free (uninterrupted) power supply from Dhanteras to Diwali, UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As directed by the chief minister and the energy minister, we have made elaborate arrangements to ensure round–the–clock power supply to all the areas in the state from Dhanteras to Diwali,” he said. “Detailed instructions in this regard have been issued to discoms,” he added.

The UPPPCL has made preparations to meet the festive demand for power and also activated 24X7 control rooms -- one each in all the five discoms -- to monitor the supply and redress consumer grievances. “We have set up a control room at the corporation level too in the Shakti Bhawan with senior officers there to monitor power supply constantly,” said Devraj.

Meanwhile, field officers have been asked to ensure that there is no load shedding during the festival and that the local faults, if any, were fixed promptly. “We have also asked officials to pay attention to preventive maintenance of transformers by ensuring they had proper oil, load balancing and earthing, etc. Also, discom officials and employees have been asked to attend and respond to calls made by consumers,” said Devraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Control room numbers as issued by the UPPPCL are -- 0522-2288737, 0522-2288738 (Headquarters), 0542-2300105, 2300106, 2300107,2300108, 2300136 (Varanasi discom), 0522-4340440, 4340440 (Lucknow discom), 9412719627, 0562600718 (Agra discom), 9412749213, 01212-2664994, 4058810 (Meerut disom), and 8189045259, 8189045257 (Kanpur Electricity Supply Company) “These numbers are in addition to the 1912 toll-free number,” the official added.