U.P. to impose fine of up to 1L on unrecognised schools, take legal action

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a fine of up to ₹1 lakh and initiate legal action against schools operating without recognition in the state. State govt to run campaign in all districts until Oct 10 to identify such schools (HT Photo)

The state government will conduct a comprehensive campaign in all districts of the state until October 10 to identify schools that continue to operate without recognition or have had their recognition revoked, according to a government press release.

Subsequently, these schools may face legal action along with penalties of up to ₹1 lakh. Furthermore, if the violation persists, a daily fine of ₹10,000 will also be imposed.

It is worth noting that the state government in Uttar Pradesh operates primary and junior high schools, aided junior high schools, as well as recognised primary and junior high schools to provide education to children up to the age of 14. The Free and Compulsory Children’s Education Act contains a clear provision that prohibits the establishment or operation of schools without obtaining recognition.

Action will be taken as per rules

Director of Education (Basic), Mahendra Dev, has issued a letter in this regard to the Basic Education Officers of all the districts and instructed them to conduct the campaign. The letter states that anyone who establishes or operates a school without the necessary recognition certificate or continues to operate a school after its recognition has been revoked will face strict consequences in line with the rules.

According to the rules, individuals operating a school without the necessary recognition may be fined up to ₹1 lakh, and if the violation persists, an additional daily fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on such schools.

These provisions of the law have been implemented by the State Government in Uttar Pradesh under the Free and Compulsory Education Act Rules, 2011.

The Education Department (Basic) has directed all Block Education Officers to conduct a thorough inspection of all schools operating without recognition in their respective blocks by October 10 and ensure strict action against them.

Furthermore, all Block Education Officers have been directed to gather evidence in this regard and provide it to the Education Department. A list of schools against which action needs to be taken should be submitted to the Education Department by October 15 as per the directive.

