UP tops in disposal of legal cases via e-Prosecution portal for 2nd year in row

LUCKNOW For the second consecutive year in 2022, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of disposal of legal cases through the ‘e-Prosecution portal’. The state also recorded the highest number of case entries on the portal across the country, according to official data.

U.P. has emerged as the state with the highest conviction rate in cases of crime against women. (HT Photo)

“According to figures available till February, U.P. has 1,11,86,030 cases entered on the portal, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 29,31,335 cases, Bihar 11,89,288 cases, Gujarat 5,16,310 and Chhattisgarh 4,71,265 cases,” said Ashutosh Pandey, additional director general of police (prosecution). He added, “The e-Prosecution portal comes into play once police file a chargesheet in a case. Once the details of the case are uploaded, sending summons to production of witnesses is monitored through the platform.”

Using the portal, officials ensure that witnesses are informed about their day of appearance in court, government advocates, and others involved are provided with relevant information in advance, allowing the prosecution to prepare a strong case to ensure conviction.

U.P. has emerged as the state with the highest conviction rate in cases of crime against women, with a conviction rate of 59.1% in 2021, compared to a national average of 26.5%. “The state has also improved consistently in ensuring conviction. In cases of rape, conviction was achieved in 671 cases in 2022 as compared to 177 in 2020,” he added.

Similarly, convictions under the Pocso Act increased from 535 in 2020 to 2,313 in 2019. In the last two years, the conviction rate for dowry death, kidnapping, and sexual harassment has increased by 220%, 475%, and 2,075% respectively.

The portal, which is managed by the Centre as part of its Digital India Mission, facilitates communication between the police department and the prosecution directorate as part of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). This enables data transfer between courts, police, jails, and forensic science laboratories, with the goal of providing victims and their families with timely justice.

“Our endeavour is to bring together all parties involved in the prosecution to ensure that justice is delivered timely. The e-Prosecution portal is critical to ensuring this,” the officer added. “The trophy for 2022, which we recently received, will also be sent to the districts to instil pride in our prosecutors and police officers for their efforts in ensuring conviction in cases,” said the officer.

(With inputs from PTI)