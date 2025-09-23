UP tops list of 16 revenue-surplus states: CAG report

LUCKNOW Sixteen states currently earn more than they spend, and Uttar Pradesh leads this list with a revenue surplus of ₹37,000 crore in fiscal year 2023, according to the latest report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) – a decadal study on economic performance of states. Under the current government, GSDP rose from ₹ 13.6 lakh crore in 2017-18 to a projected ₹ 30 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking an unprecedented increase of ₹ 16.4 lakh crore in eight years. (Pic for representation)

This achievement reflects the impact of policies under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, positioning the state on a path of sustainable development and setting an example for others to follow, stated a government spokesperson in a release.

Once labelled a BIMARU state for its backwardness and financial constraints, Uttar Pradesh has now recorded remarkable economic progress, he said.

Giving details of the report, the spokesperson said the CAG report ranks Gujarat ( ₹19,856 crore), Odisha ( ₹15,560 crore), Jharkhand ( ₹13,920 crore), Karnataka ( ₹13,496 crore), Chhattisgarh ( ₹8,592 crore), Telangana ( ₹6,944 crore), Kerala ( ₹5,310 crore), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹4,091 crore) and Goa ( ₹2,399 crore) after Uttar Pradesh.

North-Eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim also figure among the surplus states, he said.

The CAG report has acknowledged that Uttar Pradesh is progressing at twice the pace under the double-engine government. A comparison between the Samajwadi Party government (2012–17) and the Yogi Adityanath government (2017–present) shows a sharp contrast in economic performance, he added.

In 2012-13, UP tax revenue stood at ₹54,000 crore, rising to ₹85,000 crore by 2016-17—an increase of ₹31,000 crore in five years. Under the Yogi government, tax collections jumped from ₹95,000 crore in 2017-18 to ₹2,25,000 crore in 2024-25—an increase of over ₹1.3 lakh crore in eight years.

The state budget grew from ₹2 lakh crore in 2012-13 to ₹3.46 lakh crore in 2016-17, an increase of ₹1.5 lakh crore. In contrast, under Yogi Adityanath, the budget expanded from ₹3.84 lakh crore in 2017-18 to ₹8.0 lakh crore in 2025-26—more than doubling in just eight years, it stated.

The state’s GDP was about ₹8 lakh crore in 2012-13 and reached ₹12.5 lakh crore in 2016-17, showing growth of ₹4.5 lakh crore. Under the current government, GSDP rose from ₹13.6 lakh crore in 2017-18 to a projected ₹30 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking an unprecedented increase of ₹16.4 lakh crore in eight years.