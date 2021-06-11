UP zila panchayat president poll: RLD, SP accuse BJP of using “unethical tactics”

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting “unethical tactics” to rope in their zila panchayat members in Baghpat to ensure the victory of the ruling party candidate on the post of zila panchayat president in the forthcoming election.

The elections are likely to be held in second week of July.

The post of zila panchayat president in Baghpat is reserved for a dalit woman candidate. The BJP, which had won 4 of the total 20 seats in the recently held zila panchayat membership polls in the district, needs support of 11 members to get its candidate elected for the post of president.

While RLD has 8 members, SP has 4 and the remaining 4 are independent candidates.

RLD national secretary Kuldeep Ujjawal said only two women candidates Mamta Kishore of RLD (ward 13) and Babli Devi of SP (ward 18) had won as members in zila panchayat elections. BJP had no woman candidate to field for the post of president therefore they somehow lured Babli Devi and got her in their fold.

“Now to ensure their victory in the forthcoming election, BJP leaders are misusing government machinery and implicating family members and elected members in false cases,” he alleged.

Citing an example he said, Shahida (goes by one name) of RLD was elected as member from ward 17 and to mount pressure on her to vote in favour of BJP a notice of ₹96 lakh dues on her home was sent. Later, her 3 sons too were falsely implicated in a case of firing on a complaint filed by a villager.

He also cited the case of Mehboob Alvi, who has been elected from ward 3.

“Alvi was summoned to Binauli police station by the then inspector and asked to vote in favour of BJP candidate. In return he was assured of help in settling the dispute of his plot. Alvi too refused to succumb to the pressure and a delegation of RLD and SP leaders met the Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal Yadav a few days ago and lodged their complaint,” he said.

Ujjawal said the inspector was then transferred from the police station. He also blamed that another member from ward 12 Sunil was also harassed by the police. The RLD leader said these incidents have compelled both parties (SP and RLD) to convene an emergency meeting on Sunday to chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP.

Ujjawal said a joint delegation of leaders of both parties would also meet additional director general of police Rajeev Sabharwal and IG Praveen Kumar in Meerut on Saturday to brief them about these incidents.

He further said elected members of RLD and SP along with some independent members have been sent to their relative’s places so that they could be kept away from being accessed by leaders of ruling party.

Samajwadi Party district president in Baghpat Manoj Choudhary also blamed BJP for adopting “unethical practices” to ensure the victory of their candidates.

“People have rejected them in panchayat elections and they would be defeated in the forthcoming assembly elections too,” said Choudhary.

However, BJP district president in Baghpat Sooraj Pal denied the allegations.

“Being the ruling party, members from different wards have approached us to join the party. When the RLD and the SP leaders failed to stop their members from joining BJP they are leveling such baseless accusations. BJP has support of 12 members and our candidate will win the election for zila panchayat president,” he said.