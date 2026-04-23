...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP Board results: Vindesh tops in Braj region, secures 8th position in HS state merit list

Vindesh, 16, topped the Braj region and ranked 8th in UP's Class 10 exams, aiming to become a doctor and serve rural areas.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
Advertisement

Vindesh, 16, is on cloud nine after having topped the Braj region and attaining 8th position in state merit list in the results declared for UP Board High School (Class 10) examination on Thursday.

Vindesh celebrates her success with her family. (HT)

Proud of her grandfather who is a farmer, Vindesh is the daughter of private teacher and aims to serve in rural area as doctor and to fulfil her dreams, she is all set for NEET exams.

“I want to become a doctor and serve in the rural areas because a lot needs to be done. I was confident of good result, but was elated after finding position amongst top ten scorers of the state in the High School exam,” she says while talking to HT on phone on Thursday evening.

Born in 2010 in a family of farmers in Fatehabad tehsil of Agra district, Vindesh has scored 99% marks in Maths and loves it as a subject but has passion to become a doctor and thus aim to clear NEET.

Vindesh stood first in Braj region having 8 districts namely Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri of Agra division and Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts of Aligarh division.

However none from Braj could figure in top ten position for Intermediate exam results declared on Thursday.

 
agra district
Home / Cities / Other Cities / UP Board results: Vindesh tops in Braj region, secures 8th position in HS state merit list
Home / Cities / Other Cities / UP Board results: Vindesh tops in Braj region, secures 8th position in HS state merit list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.