UP Board results: Vindesh tops in Braj region, secures 8th position in HS state merit list

Vindesh, 16, is on cloud nine after having topped the Braj region and attaining 8th position in state merit list in the results declared for UP Board High School (Class 10) examination on Thursday.

Vindesh celebrates her success with her family. (HT)

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Proud of her grandfather who is a farmer, Vindesh is the daughter of private teacher and aims to serve in rural area as doctor and to fulfil her dreams, she is all set for NEET exams.

“I want to become a doctor and serve in the rural areas because a lot needs to be done. I was confident of good result, but was elated after finding position amongst top ten scorers of the state in the High School exam,” she says while talking to HT on phone on Thursday evening.

Born in 2010 in a family of farmers in Fatehabad tehsil of Agra district, Vindesh has scored 99% marks in Maths and loves it as a subject but has passion to become a doctor and thus aim to clear NEET.

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{{^usCountry}} Preferring to rise early for studies, Vindesh says she used to study 6 to 7 hours a day. Eldest amongst four siblings, she keeps distance from mobile and has no liking for social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preferring to rise early for studies, Vindesh says she used to study 6 to 7 hours a day. Eldest amongst four siblings, she keeps distance from mobile and has no liking for social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kunwar Singh, her father says that Vindesh is free to opt for whatever career she finds best for her. A private teacher, Singh has two daughters and two sons and Vindesh is the eldest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunwar Singh, her father says that Vindesh is free to opt for whatever career she finds best for her. A private teacher, Singh has two daughters and two sons and Vindesh is the eldest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, two girl students from Agra have attained place in top ten list in High School examination. Vindesh, a student of SB Devi Girls Inter College at Fatehabad ranked 8th in UP while Muskan, a student of GS Public Inter College at Kuberpur crossing in Agra district stood at 10th position in High School exams. Both girls students are from rural belt of Agra district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, two girl students from Agra have attained place in top ten list in High School examination. Vindesh, a student of SB Devi Girls Inter College at Fatehabad ranked 8th in UP while Muskan, a student of GS Public Inter College at Kuberpur crossing in Agra district stood at 10th position in High School exams. Both girls students are from rural belt of Agra district. {{/usCountry}}

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Vindesh stood first in Braj region having 8 districts namely Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri of Agra division and Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts of Aligarh division.

However none from Braj could figure in top ten position for Intermediate exam results declared on Thursday.

agra district See Less

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