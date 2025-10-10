UP CM takes cognizance of teen’s gang rape, three jailed

Three accused in the gang rape and conversion case of a 14-year-old girl under Ghoopur police station area of Prayagraj, including a woman, were arrested and sent to jail on Friday. The search for the other accused is still on. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

The police got the girl medically examined on Friday and will soon record her statement before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, a police team has also departed to bring her younger brother back safely from Maharashtra. DCP (Trans Yamuna) Vivek Chandra Yadav visited the village on Friday to meet the girl and gather information about the case. He also directed the police team to quickly arrest the other absconding accused.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking cognizance of the incident, directed Prayagraj officials via video-conferencing to not spare the accused who committed the heinous crime. He also directed the district magistrate to ensure that the victim received benefits of government welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Sewa Yojana wherein ₹2,500 per month is provided for education.

Following the CM’s instructions, the teenager was brought to the Khuldabad Balika Grih under police protection. She is now being provided with benefits under the scheme. The team conducted a medical examination, and further medical procedures are pending.

DPO Sarvjeet Singh said that only after the procedure is completed will she receive assistance from the Women and Child Welfare Fund, which will provide a total of ₹3 lakh. The 14-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were left destitute after the death of their parents.

It is alleged that three years ago, Mohammad Alam, a resident of the neighbouring village of Ubari, took them away on the pretext of providing them work in a hotel. However, after sending her brother to work at his brother-in-law’s house in Maharashtra, they held the girl hostage at their home. It is alleged that the girl was drugged and gang-raped multiple times. She was allegedly forced to convert to Islam.

Four days ago, the girl escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached her village, revealing the matter. Following an outcry by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations, the police filed a case on Thursday under various sections. The accused, Mohammad Alam, his wife, Rahnuma Bano, and brother, Mohammad Mumtaz, were arrested and sent to jail. Police are searching for other accused, including Atif.

As per district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma the brother of the girl has boarded a train and is on his way to Prayagraj. If a guardian is not found for him, arrangements will be made to accommodate him in the children’s home.