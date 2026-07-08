Home minister, aviation minister review passenger facilities at major airports

Home minister Amit Shah and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reviewed passenger facilities, security arrangements and the immigration system at major airports, a statement issued by the government on Wednesday said. Amit Shah directed that an Automated X-ray Tray Return System (ATRS) be installed in a phased manner at all airports across the country with the objective of reducing human resource costs (@BhajanlalBjp X)

The meeting was attended by the home secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several other senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and MoCA.

“Shah directed that an Automated X-ray Tray Return System (ATRS) be installed in a phased manner at all airports across the country with the objective of reducing human resource costs. He also said that appropriate standards should be laid down to ensure that the Automated X-ray Tray Return System is installed at new airports,” the government said.

Shah also directed that a comprehensive framework be developed, taking into account the interdependence between entry lanes, check-in counters, security screening lanes and immigration counters at airports, so that passenger flow is not disrupted at any touchpoint, the government said.

The minister said a coordinated plan has been prepared for every touchpoint at airports to ensure the seamless movement of passengers.

“Shah directed that the 21 airports currently under development and the remaining 41 airports be prioritised for development based on passenger traffic, in accordance with the security standards prescribed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with the objective of enhancing passenger convenience while ensuring that commercial areas remain within the prescribed norms. He further directed that the work at all 62 airports be completed within the next two years,” the government said.

It also said that Shah directed the MoCA to lay down norms for the number of aerobridges at all airports based on passenger traffic and air traffic. On the baggage drop facility, the government said Shah asked the MoCA to extend the currently available facility at the 16 major airports to other international airports with high passenger traffic as well.

Shah, the government said, asked the MoCA and the CISF to independently commission separate third-party studies during the peak travel season to assess and reduce passenger delays at all touchpoints across major airports.

He said that there should be no dilution in the educational qualifications prescribed for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for X-ray screening. He also directed that officers and personnel possessing the requisite educational qualifications be assigned to X-ray screening duties.

The minister also ordered that Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) offices be made operational at the headquarters of all states by next year and that the authorised immigration checkpoints at Agartala and Noida airports be made operational at the earliest.

Shah also asked authorities to popularise the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Travellers’ Programme (FTI-TTP). He said that a mechanism should be established in coordination with airlines to send a WhatsApp message to passengers at the time of booking an international ticket, requesting them to register for the FTI-TTP.