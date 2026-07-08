ED searches SP ex-MLA’s premises in Lucknow, Jhansi in PMLA case

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi and Lucknow in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe against former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav and his associates, officials said. ED teams examined property-related documents, banking records, financial transaction details, digital devices and other records suspected to be linked to the alleged proceeds of crime. (Pic for representation)

The searches, carried out by the ED’s Allahabad zonal office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), began early in the morning with multiple teams fanning out across the two districts.

In Lucknow, ED officials searched two flats allegedly linked to the former MLA’s family — one on the sixth floor of Eldeco Emperor Apartments in Sarojini Nagar and another flat at Sunrise Apartment, Sector-P, Mansarovar Yojana, on Kanpur Road. Simultaneous searches were also conducted at Yadav’s ancestral residence in Jhansi and at the residence of his brother-in-law, besides several other locations.

According to sources, both Lucknow flats are registered in the name of the former MLA’s wife, Meera Yadav. However, the premises are occupied by tenants. Residents of the Sunrise Apartment said three young men have been living there on rent and that neither Yadav nor his wife had been seen visiting the flat for a long time.

Throughout the day, ED teams examined property-related documents, banking records, financial transaction details, digital devices and other records suspected to be linked to the alleged proceeds of crime. Officials also questioned occupants present on the premises while restricting the movement of family members, tenants and domestic staff until the searches were completed.

In an official statement issued later in the day, the ED said the searches were conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation against former Garautha MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to the agency, the investigation is based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on the basis of an FIR lodged by the UP Vigilance Establishment relating to the alleged possession of assets disproportionate to the former legislator’s known sources of income.

The ED said its preliminary investigation revealed the alleged generation and laundering of proceeds of crime through a network of companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) engaged in real estate, construction and other business activities.

The agency further stated that the case involves more than 23 scheduled offences under the PMLA. Preliminary findings have also revealed nearly 60 criminal cases allegedly involving cheating, forgery, extortion, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences registered under the Indian Penal Code, the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act and the Goondas Act.

“The search operations are being conducted at the residential and business premises of the accused, his family members and associated entities/persons with the aim of securing evidence relating to proceeds of crime, beneficial ownership, financial transactions and assets acquired from suspected illicit sources,” the ED said.

Officials said no official information regarding recoveries or seizures had been released by the agency till late Wednesday evening. The ED said further investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is in progress.