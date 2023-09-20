UPITS to showcase U.P’s prosperity; President to launch Gr Noida event today

LUCKNOW President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the first U.P. International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the expo, which will provide a glimpse of U.P’s prosperity to a global audience. The International Trade Show will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm (HT Photo)

Over 2,000 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from all over the world, including sectors such as ODOP, healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics, and e-commerce.

Various state departments will display the state’s potential and development roadmap through their stalls and will also conduct informative sessions on various business activities. The International Trade Show will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm, while the public will be allowed free entry from 3 pm until 8 pm.

The UPITS is envisioned as a regular fair that will uniquely promote small, medium, and large enterprises from U.P, according to a media release. At UPITS, there will be 44 exhibitor categories, including ODOP, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Department, Association-Forum, Automobile-EV-Auto Components, Beverage Industry, e-Commerce, FMCG, Food Processing, Furniture, Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles, Healthcare, Printing and Packaging, and Renewable Energy, among others.

Over 2,000 exhibitors, including important departments of the U.P. government, multi sectors, multi brands, and manufacturers, are participating. UPITS will make full use of its 13 spacious halls at Expo Mart, each dedicated to specific sectors and industries.

On the second day, sessions of Invest U.P, UPSIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, and Noida Authority will be organised from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. There will be a session of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation from 2 pm to 3 pm, while another session of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm.

On Saturday, the third day, there will be a session of Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, where various universities, including Sharda, Gautam Buddha, and Shiv Nadar University, will participate. There will also be a session on Logistics, Supply chain, and Time Management (Mumbai Dibbawala).

On Sunday, there will be a session of U.P. Electronics Corporation Limited, and from 6.30 to 7.30 pm, a fashion show will be organised by NIFT, Rae Bareli, and the Khadi Department. Awards and a valedictory session will be organised on the last day, September 25.