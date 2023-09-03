UPPCL waives infra cost for short-distance electricity connections

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued directives to its field officials, instructing them to facilitate the issuance of new electricity connections with loads of up to 50 KW (56 kVA) in a straightforward manner. The power demand in the state surged to 28,000 MW on Saturday night amidst intense heat. (HT Photo)

No infrastructure development costs will be levied on applicants if the distance between their premises, for which they are seeking a connection, and the nearest electricity pole from where the connection will be provided, is 40 metres or less.

Officials familiar with the matter stated that these new directives have been introduced due to the realisation that the number of power connections does not align with the number of households in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, there is significant potential and a pressing need to increase the number of formal power consumers in the state.

“UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar has issued a circular to all distribution companies (discoms), urging them to ensure the smooth provision of power connections to all those in need,” an official said.

Regarding the provisions, Kumar mentioned in his circular that applicants would not be charged any infrastructure development costs if the distance between their premises and the last LT pole is 40 metres or less. “Applicants will only need to cover the costs of the armed service cable and the meter,” he added.

However, if the distance exceeds 40 metres, a proper cost estimate will be provided to the applicants, as stated in the circular. It’s important to note that these rules will not apply to residential colonies, apartments, or other developments undertaken by private developers, development authorities, or private institutions.

Power demands shoots up

The power demand in the state surged to 28,000 MW on Saturday night amidst intense heat. This compelled the UPPCL to implement emergency load shedding of over 1000 MW during peak hours, as the total available power during peak times in the state was only 26,877 MW.

