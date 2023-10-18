UPPSC & PET exams: Employ AI-based face recognition to combat cheating, said U.P. chief secy

LUCKNOW Addressing officials in a video conference, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra emphasised the adoption of an AI-based face recognition system to prevent cheating in the upcoming UPPSC and PET exams. He urged the lodging of FIRs against individuals detected through facial recognition attempting to impersonate.

Mishra also laid stress on ensuring peaceful exams and requested comprehensive arrangements for transportation, electricity, and water for the 20.7 lakh candidates expected to participate in the PET exam on October 28 and 29 across 1,085 centres in 35 districts.

He further disclosed plans for a groundbreaking ceremony before Diwali, instructing officials to expedite MOU verification. He noted that the 15th PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi installment is expected before Diwali and set an October 31 deadline for beneficiary verification.

Mishra emphasised the prompt resolution of land dispute cases, with cases pending for a year or more to be disposed of during the current campaign period. Around 5 lakh land dispute cases have been resolved, with Lucknow district leading in case disposals.

The Jal Jeevan Mission reported 100% tap water access for rural households in Bisda, Banda, and Charkhari block, Mahoba, showcasing substantial progress in the mission’s objectives.

‘Disability-friendly Govt Buildings Mandatory’

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra stressed the imperative of making all public buildings in Lucknow and collectorate offices across the state disability-friendly. He directed officials from the department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to identify non-compliant structures and commence necessary work promptly.

Mishra mandated that all implementing agencies, including the housing and urban planning and public works departments, prioritise disability-friendly features in future construction projects. Any public building not adhering to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 will not receive approval, and completion certificates will be withheld.

It was informed in the meeting that 17,985 buildings have already been made disability-friendly by various departments, with ongoing work to address remaining structures. The housing and urban planning department has integrated disability-friendly provisions into its bylaws, and the PWD is following suit in construction projects.

