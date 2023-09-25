UPRTOU 18th Convocation today: 20,734 degrees, 26 gold medals to be awarded

The 18th Convocation of the state’s only open university—Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj —will be held at the Atal Auditorium of the university, in Phaphamau, on Tuesday. UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh (centre) sharing details of varsity’s 18th Convocation function (HT Photo)

The event will be presided over by UP governor Anandiben Patel and while Prof Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest, said UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.

UP higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhayay and UP minister of state for higher education will attend the convocation ceremony as special guests, she added.

During the convocation, 26 gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students of different schools of the University, including 17 women students.

During the ceremony, degrees will be awarded to those students who have passed the examination of the December 2022 and June 2023 session held by the university. “A total 20,734 such students including 12,640 men and 8,094 women will be conferred degrees on the occasion,” added Prof Singh.

Prof Singh said that all necessary preparations have been made and around 1,900 students have already registered to be physically present at the convocation ceremony. These degrees will also be uploaded on Digi-Locker. The Convocation will be held in Indian traditional dress. White dhoti kurta/pyjama, yellow saree /salwar suit have been prescribed as dresses for male and female students respectively

Prof Singh also said that the Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Neelam, a student of Sri Baba Sadhav Ram Degree College, Azamgarh study centre during the convocation. Neelam passed the examination of MA Home Science in first division. She was the best among UG and PG students of the various Academic Schools.

Gold Medal Winners

Prof Seema Singh said that University gold medals would be given to seven toppers of all schools in the postgraduate category and even in the graduate category, there are seven toppers who will be awarded gold medals. Besides, there are donor gold medals which will be awarded to deserving students.