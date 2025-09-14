UPRTOU’s 20th convocation on Sept 15, over 28K to receive degrees

The 20th convocation of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj, is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on September 15 at the Atal Auditorium, Saraswati Campus, Phaphamau. UPRTOU VC Prof Satyakam addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The ceremony will be presided over by governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel, with Prof Uma Kanjilal, vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, delivering the convocation address. UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhayay and state minister Rajni Tiwari will also attend as special guests, said UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Satyakam while speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

This year, degrees will be conferred upon more than 28,000 students—17,268 males, 11,152 females, and one transgender student—who passed the December 2024 and June 2025 examinations. Out of these, 1,537 students have registered online to receive their degrees in person during the ceremony, which will be conducted in traditional Indian attire. The degrees will also be uploaded to DigiLocker for easy access.

A total of 27 gold medals will be awarded to the top-performing students across various university schools, including 15 for female students and 12 for male students. The prestigious Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be presented to Uma Yadav, a BSc student from the Regional Centre in Ayodhya, who passed with first division and topped both undergraduate and postgraduate categories, the VC shared.

University Gold Medals will also be awarded to seven postgraduate toppers: Savita Prajapati (MA Sanskrit, Ayodhya) from the School of Humanities; Aditya Tiwari (MA Political Science, Prayagraj) from the School of Social Sciences; Srishti Yadav (MBA, Prayagraj) from the School of Management Studies; Sushrut Kumar Pandey (MCA, Prayagraj) from the School of Computer and Information Sciences; Girija Shankar (MA Education, Ayodhya) from the School of Education; Somesh Bhardwaj (MSc Biochemistry, Agra) from the School of Sciences; and Neha Kanaujiya (MSc Food and Nutrition, Lucknow) from the School of Health Sciences.

Similarly, seven gold medals will be awarded to the top graduate students from different schools, including Rajkamal Nanda (BA, Lucknow) from the School of Humanities; Utkarsh Pandey (BA, Ayodhya) from the School of Social Sciences; Pradumn Chauhan (BCom, Azamgarh) from the School of Management Studies; Suraj Kumar (BCA, Ayodhya) from the School of Computer and Information Sciences; Sweta Singh (BEd, Ayodhya) from the School of Education; Uma Yadav (BSc, Ayodhya) from the School of Sciences; and Humaira Haleem (BSc Human Nutrition, Jhansi) from the School of Health Sciences. Additionally, 12 meritorious students will receive Donor Gold Medals.

Ahead of the convocation, the university organised competitive programmes including speech, drawing, and storytelling competitions in Anganwadi centers and schools of its adopted villages, following the Governor’s instructions. Winners of these contests will be honored by Chancellor Anandiben Patel during the ceremony, and a schoolchild from an adopted village will have the opportunity to deliver a speech before the Governor.

On the occasion, Anganwadi centers will be provided kits by the Chancellor, and free child development and nutrition programs are being launched for Anganwadi workers. Moreover, an MoU will be signed with the Allahabad Museum to start a museum studies course in Prayagraj, with plans to expand the program to all museums across Uttar Pradesh in the future.