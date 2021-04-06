UP’s Covid numbers on the rise: 5,928 fresh cases, 30 deaths

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major Covid surge on Tuesday with 5,928 people testing positive for the virus and 30 more succumbing to it, taking the fatality count to 8,894.

Active cases in the state rose to 27,509, according to the data released by the health department.

In June last year, the state reported 9,237 active cases. The tally surged to 68,325 on September 17. Gradually, the figure declined to 2,182 on February 25 this year.

On Tuesday, the number of containment zones in UP rose to 8,469 from 6,287 on Monday. A total of 3.28 lakh people reside in these containment zones. The number of Covid positive patients was 15,779 while 3,540 people were in institutional quarantine in containment zones, said Navneet Kumar Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.

Among the 5,928 fresh Covid cases, highest 1,188 was reported from Lucknow followed by Prayagraj - 915, Varanasi-711, Kanpur- 306, Gorakhpur-146, Saharanpur- 144, Meerut- 122, Lalitpur-115, Jhansi-110, Muzaffarnagar- 99, Gautam Buddh Nagar- 94, Rae Bareli -90, Bareli and Moradabad - 83 cases each. Fresh cases were reported from all the 75 districts of the state.

Thirty deaths were reported from various districts, including Lucknow - 7, Kanpur - 4, Prayagraj - 3, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar and Sitapur - two each, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Moradabad, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Basti, Sultanpur, Unnao, Bijnore, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat - one each.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, among the 27,509 active Covid cases in the state, 14,637 were in home isolation, 550 admitted to private hospitals and the remaining 12,322 people were in government health facilities.

Prasad said 1,176 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 6.03 lakh. The health department had decided to increase sample tests to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

On Monday, 1.79 lakh samples were tested in laboratories across the state taking the total tally of sample tests to 3.57 crore, he said.

BOX

5L people take the jabs in UP in a day

UP gave Covid vaccine jabs to a record 5 lakh people on Monday, said additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad.

To protect people from Covid, the state government has decided to raise the vaccination target.

A total 71.73 lakh people had been given vaccine jabs since the start of the Covid vaccination drive on January 16. As many as 60.47 lakh people received the first vaccine dose and 11.25 lakh were given the second dose, he said.

On the occasion of the World Health Day on Wednesday, the health and family welfare department had decided to give gifts to beneficiaries who received both the vaccine doses. Lottery will be drawn to announce the name of the winners at a programme organized on Wednesday, he said.