UPSC topper gets hero’s welcome at his village

Shubham Kumar, who topped the all-India civil services examination 2020, on Monday arrived in his native village of Kumhari in Bihar’s Katihar district to a rousing welcome on his first visit since the results were declared by the Union Public Service Commission a few days ago.

“I am lucky I have been getting the support of my parents through thick and thin and they kept me inspiring,” Shubham said.

Kumhari falls under Kadwa block of Katihar district, which is one of the worst flood affected blocks. Over 90% of residents are either migrant labourers or marginal farmers.

Katihar MP Dulal Chandra Goswami visited Shubham’s house. Later, chief minister Nitish Kumar talked to Shubham and his parents on the phone of Katihar MP.

“Yes, CM called us and we are really grateful to him for this,” Shubham’s parents Devanand Singh and Punam Devi said.