UPSESSB releases results of principal recruitment 2013 after nine years

PRAYAGRAJ: After nine years of wait, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) released the results of Government-aided Secondary Schools Principal Recruitment-2013 for 17 divisions of the state on Sunday night.

UPSESSB secretary Anjana Goel said that the results of Devipatan, Faizabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Basti, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Meerut and Gorakhpur divisions have been released on the official website of UPSESSB -- http://www.upsessb.org/.

Earlier, on Friday, the result of the Kanpur division was declared, she added. With this, the process of selecting candidates for 632 vacant posts of principals in government-aided secondary schools in 18 divisions has been completed almost nine years after the recruitment process began. However, the results of those schools whose cases are pending in courts in various circles have not been declared, clarified UPSESSB officials.

In 2013, the UPSESSB had issued the recruitment advertisement for these 632 principal posts. The body accepted applications from eligible candidates till February 2014. However, the process got stalled. This led to some candidates filing a petition in the Allahabad High Court expressing unhappiness over recruitment process failing to get started in time. Following strictness from the court, the UPSESSB expedited the recruitment process earlier this year. Interviews were completed by of the eligible candidates by March 30 as the tenure of the five members of the selection board at that time was to end on April 8, 2022. Nevertheless, it still took more than seven months for the board to declare the results.

