UPSIDA starts survey for mega pharma park in Lalitpur

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated the survey process for a pharmaceutical park spanning 1,472 acres across five villages in the strategic Lalitpur district of the Bundelkhand region. The comprehensive survey, outlined in UPSIDA’s strategic work plan, is set to pave the way for a transformative project aimed at bolstering the pharmaceutical sector in Bundelkhand, one of the most backward regions.

For Representation Only

Under the first phase of this ambitious endeavor, a 300-acre Pharma park is slated to be established, with an estimated investment ranging between ₹7,000 to 8,000 crore. Mayur Maheshwari, the managing director of UPSIDA, stated that the park would host both bulk and anchor units, a relatively scarce commodity in the country, which are expected to play a pivotal role in reducing dependence on imports.

Maheshwari highlighted the far-reaching implications of the project, stating that it would not only contribute to the region’s economic development but also mark a significant stride towards self-sustainability. The park aims to address the current shortfall in bulk and anchor units domestically, thereby fostering a more self-reliant pharmaceutical industry, he added.

Under the fixed-price bids, the authority has invited bids for a surveyor agency. The agency that would get the contract would carry out the survey and would also be responsible for soil testing, contour mapping, and topographical investigation. UPSIDA plans to employ techniques such as digital total station, differential global positioning system (DGPS), drone, and other advanced tools. This would create a meticulous 1:4000 scale land map, anchored on the foundation of great trigonometric survey leveling benchmark of Survey of India.

Maheshwari said the preparatory phase has gone underway, and the focus is on the survey and getting the best design for the park, which, being in central India, makes it strategic in terms of supply across the country and even overseas as it would be closer to the Mundra port.