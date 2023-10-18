UPSRTC to reduce Rajdhani bus fare by 10%; induct 350 AC electric buses

LUCKNOW In an effort to bolster passenger patronage for its Rajdhani bus services, the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced a 10% reduction in fares. The move comes as a response to the relatively higher costs associated with these services in comparison to regular bus services. This decision was officially ratified during the 246th meeting of the UPSRTC board, presided over by Principal Secretary of Transport, L Venkateshwar Lu, on Wednesday, as confirmed by a government spokesperson in Lucknow.

The Rajdhani Express Bus Service, which aims to connect each of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 district headquarters to Lucknow, the state capital, has experienced a lacklustre response due to its higher fare structure.

Officials with insight into the matter have cited this elevated pricing as a primary factor affecting the economic viability of the service. In a notable initiative, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Rajdhani Express Service, introducing 75 buses to facilitate connectivity between all district headquarters and the state capital during the first week of March.

A government official explained the situation, saying, “Rajdhani services have been devised to offer overnight travel connecting all districts to Lucknow, albeit at express fare rates, which are 10% higher than standard fares. Similar services operate concurrently at approximately the same or nearby timings, charging ordinary fares. Regrettably, a majority of these buses have been running with fewer passengers, contributing to lower load factors.”

Additionally, the UPSRTC board meeting saw the approval of several other proposals, including the procurement of 100 new AC electric buses and the induction of another 250 AC electric buses into the fleet on a contractual basis. To ensure the safety of operations, the board also passed a measure to provide a zero accident allowance to contractual bus conductors and drivers.

