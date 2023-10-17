UPSSSC sends admit cards for PET-2023; exam dates set for Oct 28, 29

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has taken a significant step by dispatching admit cards to candidates slated to appear in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2023. Starting from Tuesday, these admit cards have been sent directly to candidates’ registered email addresses. Additionally, candidates can access and download their admit cards from the Commission’s website starting on October 19, as conveyed by Pravir Kumar, the chairman of the Commission. Aspirants outside an exam centre (Representative photo)

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the PET-2023 examination, a circular issued by additional chief secretary Devesh Chaturvedi has clarified that there will be no academic examinations or activities in degree colleges, universities, or other educational institutions on October 28 and 29. Instead, the UPSSSC will exclusively administer the written examination for PET-2023 on these specified dates.

Lucknow University’s convocation on Dec 6

LUCKNOW Lucknow University is gearing up for its much-anticipated convocation, scheduled for December 6. A significant milestone for thousands of graduates, this event will see approximately 53,000 degrees conferred across various courses, according to Durgesh Srivastav, the spokesperson for Lucknow University.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai has officially confirmed the date of the convocation, emphasizing its importance in the university’s calendar. In this grand ceremony, a total of 197 medals will be awarded, further enhancing the occasion’s significance. Among these, 15 medals will be bestowed by the university itself, while an impressive 182 medals have been sponsored, symbolising excellence and achievement in various academic fields. “First time SK Agarwal Gold Medal will be awarded to the First Topper of MSc Biochemistry securing the highest marks in the overall aggregate,” added Srivastav.

