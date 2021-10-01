Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh: 7 IPS officers, including 4 district police chiefs, shifted

Police chiefs of Badohi, Aurraiya, Budaun and Ghazipur districts had been shifted in the reshuffle, says a senior home department official, Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Transfer of police chiefs in Uttar Pradesh was done on Thursday night. (Photo for representation)

Lucknow The state government on Thursday night transferred seven Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of four districts. The police chiefs of Badohi, Aurraiya, Budaun and Ghazipur districts had been shifted in the reshuffle, said a senior official of the home department, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Ghazipur, OP Singh has been shifted as senior superintendent of police (SSP), Budaun and Ram Badan Singh, who was SP Badohi, has been made Ghazipur SP while Anil Kumar -ll, who was posted as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) in Kanpur police commissionerate, has been made new SP of Badohi. Aurraiya SP Aparna Gautam has been transferred as SP to DGP headquarters, Lucknow, and Abhishek Verma has replaced her.

Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma has been made deputy commissioner of police at Kanpur police commissionerate while deputy inspector general, Railway, Dharmendra Singh has been shifted as DIG Rules and Manuals.

