Uttar Pradesh Board: Last date for Inter, high school exam form submission extended to Dec 15

PRAYAGRAJ The last date for advance registration of class 9 and 11, and online filling of examination forms for class 10 and 12 examination -2022 for students of the schools affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Board has been extended once more, from November 8 to December 15. This is the fourth time that the date for registration and filling up forms has been extended by the board.

A notification regarding this has also been made available on the official website of UP Board— https://upmsp.edu.in.

The move yet again gives an opportunity to the students, who were promoted in high school and intermediate without examination in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, to appear in the board examination of 2022 free of cost, if they are unhappy with their result, informed state education department officials.

The certificate-cum-marksheet of 2021 will be provided only to those students (registered in 2021), who opt to appear in the 2022 edition of the high school and intermediate exams, said UP Board officials while confirming the development.

Many students of high school and intermediate have already availed their chance at the mark’s improvement examination held from September 18 to October 6, 2021. All the promoted students, except those who have passed the marks improvement examination-2021, will be allowed to appear in class 10 and 12 examination of 2022 free of cost, officials made clear.

In the board exam results of 2021, as many as 1,44,744 students, including 82,238 students of high school and 62,506 students of intermediate do not have marks on their marksheets but were promoted. This latest decision will come as a major relief to such students, who have been running to their schools as well approaching district inspectors of schools (DIOSs), regional offices of the UP Board and also UP Board headquarters demanding a solution.

Till November 8, 51,27,743 students had applied for class 10-12 exams and 58,40,608 for registration for class 9 and 11. After the extended last date of November 20, about 58.53 lakh students had filled the form for class 9 and 11, and 51.55 lakh for class 10 and 12 exams, informed UP Board officials.

