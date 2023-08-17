To combat depletion, U.P. to set up groundwater charging stations in 13 districts

LUCKNOW To combat the declining groundwater levels in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to construct groundwater charging stations at a cost of ₹8 crore. These stations aim to prevent groundwater depletion and recharge the water table.

These stations aim to prevent groundwater depletion and recharge the water table. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken this innovative step in response to the diminishing groundwater caused by excessive usage in both rural and urban areas. The identified districts for the establishment of groundwater charging stations are Hathras, Badaun, Moradabad, Sambhal, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot. The state government issued an order to release the allocated funds for this initiative on Thursday.

The proposed budget allocations for the respective districts are as follows: Hathras ( ₹70.5 lakh), Badaun ( ₹38 lakh), Moradabad ( ₹28 lakh), Sambhal ( ₹72 lakh), Prayagraj ( ₹80 lakh), Kaushambi ( ₹1.21 crore), Fatehpur ( ₹1.03 crore), Pratapgarh ( ₹37.23 lakh), Sonbhadra ( ₹28 lakh), Jalaun ( ₹50 lakh), Lalitpur ( ₹41 lakh), Hamirpur ( ₹35.6 lakh), and Chitrakoot ( ₹94.16 lakh).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department have issued directives to the minor irrigation department, along with the release of funds. The construction of the groundwater charging check dams will be supervised by the chief engineer of the minor irrigation department, who will ensure the proper execution of the projects and prevent fund diversion.

The chief engineer is responsible for all aspects of the dam’s construction, including the procurement of machinery and equipment. The Uttar Pradesh Budget Manual and Financial Handbook will guide all necessary actions, such as obtaining certificates and adhering to procedures.

The distribution of allocated funds to the 13 districts for construction will be managed by the minor irrigation department in alignment with the project plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noted environmentalist VK Joshi expressed appreciation for the government’s move, stating, “The establishment of groundwater recharging stations in 13 districts is a commendable step. If successful, this model can be replicated in other districts to improve water tables.”