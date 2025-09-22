Uttar Pradesh government will not tolerate lawlessness; criminals jailed or driven out of state: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak

The state government had taken strong action against criminals following the firing incident at Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Two perpetrators were killed in a police encounter while the others were arrested, emphasising that the Yogi Adityanath government will not tolerate any form of lawlessness, he added. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak with kids during Namo Yuva Run in Bareilly on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Pathak was addressing the Namo Yuva Run in Bareilly, organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha on Sunday. As the chief guest at the event he flagged off the five-kilometer-long marathon in which nearly 10,000 children participated. The race started at the Sports Stadium, passed the IVRI Gate, and finished back at the stadium.

The deputy CM also took the opportunity to criticise opposition leaders. Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he called him a “confused leader”, alleging that Rahul is unsure of his goals or stance, which he described as his biggest weakness.

Pathak also sharply criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that every time the SP came to power, ‘jungle raj’ prevailed in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that mafia and goons were fearless under Yadav’s rule and questioned why Akhilesh, who frequently criticises police encounters, failed to enforce law and order during his tenure.

Pathak asserted that under BJP governance, criminals have either been jailed or driven out of the state.

The winners of the marathon were awarded cash prizes of ₹5100, ₹3100, and ₹2100 for first, second, and third places, respectively, while three other participants received ₹1000 each as consolation prizes.

All participants were given T-shirts and certificates. The event’s arrangements, including refreshments, water, and medical facilities, were overseen by BJYM Metropolitan President Aman Saxena and regional sports officer Chanchal Mishra.

Highlighting the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, observed from September 17 (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), Pathak said several public service programmes, including marathons, are being organised across the country.

He added that Prime Minister Modi’s historic initiatives for the youth have encouraged their increasing participation in politics and nation-building.