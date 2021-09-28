Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh roadways bus stolen from Bewar bus stand in Mainpuri; recovered
Uttar Pradesh roadways bus stolen from Bewar bus stand in Mainpuri; recovered

Station in-charge of Bewar police station, Vijay Gautam said that CCTV footage of the bus station are being scanned to get clue about the persons involved in moving out the roadways bus from the bus stand
By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The roadways bus stuck in mud alongside the road in Bewar.

Agra A roadways bus of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was allegedly stolen from Bewar bus stand in Mainpuri district on Monday night. However, it was recovered about 30km away from the bus stand near Naviganj Pulia, stuck in mud along the roadside on Tuesday, police said.

According to senior bus station in-charge, Mamta Agarwal, the roadways bus from Loni depot was parked in the Bewar bus stand on Monday evening after it arrived from Farukkhabad. The driver slept in verandah of the bus stand while conductor went home. It was revealed in the night that the bus was not present where it was parked. A hunt was launched but the bus could not be traced in the night.

She said that the search again started on Tuesday and the roadways staff moved in nearby areas to trace the vehicle and they found it near Naviganj Pulia. “They informed the Dial 100 that the roadways bus was stuck in mud alongside the road towards Kannauj and it could not be moved. A police team reached there and the bus was brought back to Bewar bus stand,” said Agarwal.

When contacted, the police station in-charge of Bewar police station, Vijay Gautam stated that police responded on receiving information on Dial 100. “But, no written complaint has been received so far from the complainant,” said Gautam. “CCTV footage of the bus station are being scanned to get any clue,” he added.

