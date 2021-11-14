Vacant agri-management posts in Punjab: Sangrur chief agriculture officer handling 3 other districts

Barnala At a time the Punjab government is faced with myriad of issues related to agriculture, here’s another issue it needs to address, the shortage of agriculture officers. Barnala, Malerkotla and Patiala districts do not have a regular chief agriculture officer (CAO). The Sangrur CAO has been handling these districts as additional charges, effectively making it four districts under him.

All this, at a time, when paddy stubble burning, shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and ensuring smooth sowing of wheat remain major challenges. The post of the Patiala CAO has been vacant for the past six months.

Since its formation as the state’s 23rd district, Malerkotla has also been seeking post of the CAO. In Barnala, work is being managed with the additional charge since October 22.

Barnala district president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) Chamkour Singh Nainewal said the Charanjit Singh Channi led Congress government has been making tall claims of providing employment, but vacant posts of senior agriculture officers had exposed it.

“Punjab is an agrarian state, but the key occupation of people is being ignored. With vacant CAO posts, the government appears intent on ruining the sector. The government must answer on how it will implement any pro-farmer initiative when it does not even appoint CAOs,” he claimed.

Data with the agriculture department shows Barnala required 18,145 tonne DAP for rabi crops and is facing a shortage of 7,351 tonne. In Patiala, the district demanded 44,000 tonne DAP, and it requires another 17,600 tonne. Sangrur needs 35,500 tonne and requires 5,600 tonne. Farmers also suspected that amid agitation against three agriculture laws against the central government, the state may face shortage of urea supply for wheat crop over the 10-15 days.

Malerkotla deputy commissioner Madhvi Kataria said she had written to authorities concerned and spoken to relevant authorities over phone for appointment of a regular CAO for the district. “We are managing things and trying our best,” added Kataria.

Punjab agriculture director Rajesh Vashisht said those deputy directors who were available have been appointed, but these vacant posts will be filled after the new promotions. “Sangrur and Patiala are relatively large districts and one officer is managing them. We will appoint deputy directors on these posts soon,” he added.