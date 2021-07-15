Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid vaccination comes to a halt in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi

The Ranchi district administration stopped Covid vaccination in the state capital of Jharkhand on Thursday as it had only 350 doses left in stock
By Vishal Kant
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccination was stopped in Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand, on Thursday as it had only 350 doses left in stock.

“We received 21,000 doses on Tuesday evening. Almost all of it was used on Wednesday as the demand is rising. We have no option but to stop general vaccination in the district today,” said Vishal Sagar, Ranchi deputy development commissioner (DDC), nodal officer for vaccination in the district.

Of the 24 districts in Jharkhand, Ranchi has been the worst affected -- it recorded the maximum cases as well as deaths, both during first and the second wave of the pandemic.

Sources said the state was expected to get 350,000 doses by Wednesday evening and Ranchi could get its proportionate share from it. “As per the scheduled shared by the Centre, the state is expected to receive around 1.7 million vaccine doses between July 15 to August 3. However, that won’t be enough as the state administers around 140,000 doses daily if vaccines are available,” said a health department official.

As per the latest health departement data available, of the 24.9 million eligible beneficiaries in the state, 7.8 million had been inoculated till July 14. Of these 1.3 million have received both the doses.

