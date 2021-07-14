Vaccine on wheels push ensures 5,000 “most vulnerable” get the jab

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) special “vaccine on wheels” initiative has been able to ensure vaccinations for the most vulnerable population, who would otherwise not be able to get the jab against Covid-19 easily.

In the last 20 days alone, PMC’s vaccine on wheels has been able to vaccinate 5,000 Punekars, which includes senior citizens, specially abled children, homeless, beggars, the third gender population, and others without official documents.

Rubal Agarwal, the outgoing additional commissioner at PMC who has been spearheading the initiative said, “We at PMC would like to ensure that every person, especially the most vulnerable people have easy access to the vaccine, as is their right. Through this drive we have been able to take the vaccine to the people who would not be able to, or face a difficulty to come to vaccination sites. Many organisations and political representatives have come forward to push the drive further.”

In a press note issued by the PMC, in the last 20 days, between June 25 and July 14, the civic body has vaccinated 5,000 people, which also includes people living in areas like Buddha Vihar, near the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, and also hawkers, autorickshaw drivers and labourers.