Varanasi DM inspects raen baseras, distributes blankets to homeless

Varanasi district magistrate S Rajlingam, on Tuesday, conducted night patrolling on city roads to ensure that those without a roof above their head do not sleep in the open in cold weather. Besides, the DM also ordered the officials to ensure that the homeless and needy were shifted to the nearby shelter homes.

Golgadda was perhaps the first locality from where the DM started his surprise inspection. On the road leading to the area, the DM and his team spotted many homeless and needy people. He distributed blankets among them and urged them to shift to the nearby shelter home.

Besides, the DM also inspected a Raen Basera located in Alaipura locality where he checked the basic facilities and directed the staff to ensure all possible help to the needy.

Other than Alaipura, the DM and his team also visited another Raen Basera near Cantonment Railway Station. He found several vacant beds here after which he directed the officials to bring the homeless and needy and to accommodate them in the Raen Basera.

