Varanasi police launches op ‘Dastak’ to identify, trace criminals

Commissionerate of Police, Varanasi on Monday launched operation ‘Dastak’ to identify, trace hardcore criminals and send them to jail.

A brainchild of the commissioner of police of Varanasi A Satish Ganesh, operation ‘Dastak’ is a combination of digital and manual policing for ensuring action against the criminals active for the last five years and committed various incidents of loot and contract killing.

A Satish Ganesh said that the operation ‘Dastak’ has three phases. In the first phase, the police teams will knock at the door of the criminals and collect detailed information about the criminals from their respective family members and locals and will document the details. In the second phase, which has to be completed with the first phase, the police teams will focus on getting the latest picture of the criminals for their identification. The third phase will focus on tracing the criminals and sending them to jail.

He said that with the launch of the operation a list of the criminals, who were involved in various crimes during the last five years, has been sent to police stations in the Varanasi police Commissionerate area for the verification of the criminals. The verification, as part of this operation, will begin on Tuesday.

Ganesh said that the cops have been instructed to complete the verification within a fortnight.

He said that a mobile app is being developed for digital policing. It will be available at the Google play store soon. The cops in the Varanasi police Commissionerate will upload the app on their mobile. It will have details of the hardcore criminals with their latest photographs and criminal history that will help in tracing the criminals and arrest them.