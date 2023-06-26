International cricket stadium to be constructed in Varanasi in record time; facility to be ready by 2024 end

LUCKNOW The spiritual city of Varanasi is likely to emerge as an important sports centre in the state. By the end of next year, the city is likely to have an international-level cricket stadium. The upcoming stadium, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, is likely to be constructed in record time. The proposed stadium will be operated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (Representational pic)

The stadium will be operated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Under a long-term lease agreement, the BCCI will assume responsibility for the stadium’s operation and management. The board will also contribute a fixed annual amount to the government in exchange for the lease.

An approximate sum of ₹350 crore will be spent on the construction of this stadium, which is being built on a wide campus of about 31 acres. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. The upcoming cricket stadium will help nurture the skills of young players not only from Purvanchal but also from neighboring regions, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Chhattisgarh. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet in September 2022 approved a budget of ₹120 crore for the acquisition of the necessary land. The land was purchased from about 31 farmers.

The land has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) by the government. Larsen and Toubro (LNT), one of the country’s most renowned organisations in the field of infrastructure, has been made its executive body. Currently, the finalisation of the stadium’s design is underway, Once the design and map are approved, the construction of the stadium will start.

“Uttar Pradesh is full of talented cricketers. Renowned players such as Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, and Praveen Kumar, among others are all from Uttar Pradesh. U.P’s cricketers are doing well in IPL and other league matches,” said additional chief secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Navneet Sehgal, on Monday.

“The stadium will help in honing the skills of these players and other talented cricketers. The stadium will be yet another step to realise chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a powerhouse in sports, commensurate with its population,” he further said.

Suresh Raina also expressed his happiness over the construction of a cricket stadium in Varanasi. “I am from Uttar Pradesh and as a cricketer, I am more than happy to see the gift that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are presenting in the form of an International Cricket Stadium.”

“The significance of Kashi, believed to be the beloved abode of Mahadev, holds a special place in our hearts. Everyone wants to visit this cultural city of the country. The prospect of having an international cricket stadium in Kashi fills every cricketer, both national and international, with excitement,” states Raina, adding, “It will be a great centre to nurture talents of players not only from Purvanchal region of U.P. but also from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. International-level coaches, gyms, clubs, and pitches will provide them with a platform.”

“The advent of Ranji Trophy matches, IPL fixtures, T20 competitions, and test matches in Kashi will not only elevate the city’s sporting status but also have a profound impact on the hospitality, tourism, and other related sectors.”

