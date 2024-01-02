Varanasi to strengthen tourist safety with 3 new police outposts

Three new tourist police outposts will be set up in Varanasi at Assi Ghat, Namo Ghat, and Swarved Temple. With a large number of tourists visiting Kashi to offer prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and explore the ghats, these new tourist police outposts aim to enhance their help and safety. For Representation Only (AP File Photo)

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mutha Ashok Jain, said that due to the increasing number of tourists, tourist police posts will be established at both ends of the Ganga ghats, namely Namo Ghat and Assi Ghat.

The world’s largest meditation centre, Swarveda Mahamandir, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also attracting a growing number of devotees and tourists.

The commissioner added that in view of the increasing number of tourists and devotees in the Swarved Temple located on Varanasi-Ghazipur Road, a tourist police post will be opened here as well. An adequate number of police forces personnel will be deployed in all three tourist police posts.