Various factors make Pune vulnerable to infectious diseases, but timely identification key to containment, say experts

PUNE As Pune is still exiting the second Covid-19 wave, on July 30, the first case of Zika virus in the state was reported from Pune district.

The history of virus outbreaks in the state shows that Pune has been vulnerable to infectious diseases, be it swine flu in 2009 or Covid from 2020.

Experts say that the climate in Pune and western region of Maharashtra is suitable for the transmission of respiratory diseases caused because of viruses such as swine flu and Covid. Also the rapid speed of urbanisation and the pattern of these vector diseases are possible reasons.

Experts asserted that the higher rate of identification and health surveillance in Pune helps catch the viruses early.

“The weather in Pune and western Maharashtra is suitable for the spread of respiratory infections such as swine flu and Covid. Vector diseases such as dengue are identified mostly in urban areas. Aedes mosquitoes breed in this environment. In western Maharashtra, the rate of urbanisation is higher. In Pune, the population has been rapidly increasing. There is no special reason behind outbreaks of infectious diseases in Pune,” Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

Experts say that the awareness in Pune region helps to identify the new cases early. “The detection rate is higher in Pune. There is more awareness and of course more testing in Pune. That is why the cases to light early. Even if other parts have such cases, those would not be reported if not detected. Pune is one of the advanced parts of India. Pune also has high international contact. So if any outbreak happens in the world, the probability of it affecting Pune is usually high. It is not only with Pune, it is also the case with Delhi and Mumbai. Because of the high detection rate cases get identified in Pune,” said Dr Sudhir Patsute, medical superintendent, Dr Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital, Pune.

On July 30 the first case of Zika virus in the state was detected in Pune district. Officials say that the further investigation would continue in the neighbouring villages. “We are now conducting a rapid survey in the neighbouring villages and if we find any atypical cases then those samples would be sent to the NIV again,” said Dr Awate.