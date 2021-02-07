Vashi suicide: Woman may have killed son, say cops

The 31-year-old woman from Chembur allegedly killed her one-year-old son and then died by suicide near Vashi creek bridge, on Thursday night, said GRP officers. The woman jumped off a Panvel-bound train near the Vashi creek around 10.30pm, with the bag that contained her son’s body.

According to police, the woman is suspected to have killed her son at her parent’s house in Pune and returned to Mumbai on Thursday. She was staying with her parents in December.

A GRP officer said, “Around 2pm on Thursday, her mother went out for some work leaving her with the baby boy at home. When she returned at 3.30pm, she found that the door was latched from outside and that her daughter and her son were missing. A CCTV footage from the nearby area showed the woman coming out with the bag in which we found the baby’s body. Since the child was not in her lap, we suspect that she may have killed the child inside her parents’ house by slitting its throat. She later put the body in the bag, and then came to Mumbai.”

“Her husband and her parents have confirmed that she suffered from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same for the past four years,” he further said.