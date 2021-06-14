Vatican rejected 3rd plea challenging expulsion, says Kerala nun

The Vatican has turned down the third plea of expelled nun, Sister Lucy Kalapura, to revoke her expulsion, said the nun on Monday. Kalapura was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) two years ago for “serious indiscipline and flouting orders of superiors” .

She said she got a fresh communiqué from Vatican on Saturday in this regard and later, the Mother Superior of the FCC sent a fresh notice to her to vacate her room in the convent. Kalapura is still staying at the convent and was granted police protection by the high court two years ago. Later, a local court in Wayanad (north Kerala) stayed her eviction from the convent.

Kalapura, 55, has claimed she was victimised for supporting the agitation seeking the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, a bishop from Jalandhar who was slapped with rape charges by a nun in 2018. She had also participated in a protest against the alleged delay in Mulakkal’s arrest.

“The letter is in Latin but the covering letter spells out the decision. The details will be available only after the letter is translated but it is dated 2020,” she said over the phone from Manathawady in Wayanad.

“The recent revision of church laws regarding abuse of minors, vulnerable adults, and fraud gave us hope. But it seems the papal head is not getting a clear picture,” she said, adding that she will continue her fight against the “corrupt practices” of the Church.

An FCC spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

Kalapura has written an autobiography, ‘Karthavinte Namathil’ (In the name of Christ), in which she alleged that sexual abuse and assaults happen in convents and seminaries frequently. She also alleged that she faced sexual assault attempts at least four times during her convent life and many nuns succumb to such intimidation. Save our Sisters, a reformist body formed in the wake of protests against Mulakkal, pledged support to Kalapura.