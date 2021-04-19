-ve RT-PCR test must for those coming from 6 states: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, as a part of its drive to contain the spread of Covid-19, has declared six states – Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Uttarakhand – as ‘sensitive origins’ and made RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test mandatory for railway passengers visiting from these states. These six states have reported high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The order came into effect immediately and remains in force until further announcement.

Passengers from these states have also been banned from travelling to Maharashtra without a reserved ticket.

The order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte mandates proper management of passengers alighting at each of the stations in Maharashtra, with close coordination between state and railway authorities. The order has stated that passengers travelling to Maharashtra with confirmed tickets need to possess a negative RT-PCR test report, and the test should have been done within 48 hours before the travel. It said that the railways needs to share with the local disaster management authority (DMA) where the passengers will disembark in Maharashtra, four hours before the journey.

The order also stated that passengers who have not undergone RT-PCR tests will have to take rapid antigen tests at railway stations.

“If any passenger is found to be Covid-19 positive, they will be moved to the quarantine centre. Passengers who have no symptoms or whose test reports are negative will be stamped and will have to undergo 15 days of home quarantine. In case they violate the rules, they will be fined ₹1,000 and moved to institutional quarantine,” it further stated.

The order has also clarified that the passengers will have to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times during their journey.

The Maharashtra government is taking efforts like imposing a mini-lockdown to contain the virus spread.