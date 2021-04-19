Home / Cities / Others / -ve RT-PCR test must for those coming from 6 states: Maharashtra govt
others

-ve RT-PCR test must for those coming from 6 states: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, as a part of its drive to contain the spread of Covid-19, has declared six states – Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Uttarakhand – as ‘sensitive origins’ and made RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test mandatory for railway passengers visiting from these states
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
HT Image

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, as a part of its drive to contain the spread of Covid-19, has declared six states – Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Uttarakhand – as ‘sensitive origins’ and made RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test mandatory for railway passengers visiting from these states. These six states have reported high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The order came into effect immediately and remains in force until further announcement.

Passengers from these states have also been banned from travelling to Maharashtra without a reserved ticket.

The order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte mandates proper management of passengers alighting at each of the stations in Maharashtra, with close coordination between state and railway authorities. The order has stated that passengers travelling to Maharashtra with confirmed tickets need to possess a negative RT-PCR test report, and the test should have been done within 48 hours before the travel. It said that the railways needs to share with the local disaster management authority (DMA) where the passengers will disembark in Maharashtra, four hours before the journey.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gang that lifted Bullet bikes busted in Ludhiana, 3 arrested

Three booked for net banking fraud in Ludhiana

Direct payment to farmers to get going with 350 cr transfer today, claims govt

Ludhiana boy to represent India in skating championship

The order also stated that passengers who have not undergone RT-PCR tests will have to take rapid antigen tests at railway stations.

“If any passenger is found to be Covid-19 positive, they will be moved to the quarantine centre. Passengers who have no symptoms or whose test reports are negative will be stamped and will have to undergo 15 days of home quarantine. In case they violate the rules, they will be fined 1,000 and moved to institutional quarantine,” it further stated.

The order has also clarified that the passengers will have to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times during their journey.

The Maharashtra government is taking efforts like imposing a mini-lockdown to contain the virus spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP