Vedic Nari Kendra inaugurated at Kashi

With an aim to promote Vedic culture through the contribution of women, a Vedic Nari Kendra (VNK) has been set up at Lamahi in Varanasi. The Kendra will also promote cow rearing in every household. Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Varanasi range, Akhilesh Chaurasia felicitating women. (HT Photo)

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Varanasi range, Akhilesh Chaurasia inaugurated the centre on Sunday and felicitated 108 women by gifting them blankets.

A national seminar on “Vedic culture is a global need: With special reference to women” was also organised by a non-government organisation Vishal Bharat Sansthan, which has set up the Vedic Nari Kendra.

The DIG inaugurated the seminar by paying floral tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lighting the traditional lamp at Subhash Bhawan in Lamhi.

Chaurasia said, “Our Vedic culture has always been known for educating and respect for women. In ancient times, great learned women like Apala, Ghosha, Lopamudra made a name for themselves. We should be proud of the ancient traditions. Everything is written as per scientific basis in the Vedas and our religious texts.”

National president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan Dr Rajiv Shrivastava said, “Vedic culture is ideal for the world. In the Vedic tradition, there was also a provision for education of girls and Upanayana Sanskar. From waking up in the morning to consuming breakfast, lunch and dinner, the entire daily routine had a scientific basis. The discipline in life made India a world leader, in which women had a special role to play.”

Srivastava said that VNK has been set up with an aim to promote Vedic culture and it will be our endeavour to revive education, food, rituals, yagya and cow rearing as per Vedic traditions. Housewives will be trained and the home kitchen will be converted into a ‘dispensary’ as most of the spices have medicinal properties.

The VNK will showcase Vedic food every month so that people can get information about how to stay healthy.

While presiding over the seminar, Rampanth’s spokesperson Dr Kavinder Narayan Srivastava said that Vedic civilization is the greatest civilization in the world.

Abha Bharatvanshi of the Sansthan said that that the countries of the world should adopt the Vedic tradition in improving the condition of their women and giving them natural freedom. In the Vedic era, men and women had equal rights to education. In Rig Veda, the writers of many hymns are women.

The seminar was conducted by Dr Archana Bharatvanshi, national general secretary of Vishal Bharat Sansthan and vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Najma Parveen.