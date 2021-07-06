Vegetable prices in city have up by 30% as transporters blame rising fuel costs

PUNE The prices of vegetables in the city have increased by 30% over the past few days, with vendors attributing the spike to the rising costs of diesel and petrol.

Diesel in Pune crossed the ₹95 per litre mark on Sunday.

According to traders’ associations, the fuel price rise along with factors like lockdown restrictions is creating an increased demand for vegetables, resulting in a supply shortage.

The price of edible oil too has increased by between ₹30-40 per litre.

Tomatoes are currently selling at ₹60 per kg, drumsticks at ₹40 per kg, green peas at ₹70, brinjal at ₹25 and potato at ₹20, all per kg.

Vilas Bhujal, president of the Pune Commission Agents Association, said, “The fuel price increase has led to the increase in wholesale prices of many vegetables. Potatoes, which cost Rs10 per kg in wholesale a week ago, are now being sold at ₹20 and even higher. The price of onions has increased from ₹20, to ₹30 per kg, in the wholesale market. Transportation costs are rising due to the high diesel prices. Similarly, rains have also slowed down supply last month. With the state government imposing fresh restrictions , there has been a spurt in vegetable demand leading to shortage of vegetable supply during last few days. It is the citizens who will have to bear the brunt of the price rise.”

Vegetable trader Sandeep Darekar said, “Most of the vegetable crop was destroyed due to the pre-monsson rains and there has been shortage of vegetable supply in the market. The lockdown restrictions have also increased our difficulties leading to price rises.”

Pune gets vegetables come from districts like Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Supplies also come from Himalchal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Vahan Chalak Malak Pratinidhi Sabha, said, “The price rise was a foregone conclusion doe the increase in fuel cost. There has been an increase in the prices of all commodities including vegetables.”