Three cops injured after vehicle rams into police barracks in Tripura district

Three police personnel were injured after a vehicle rammed into the police barracks losing control at Belonia police station in south district of Tripura, said police on Wednesday.

Drivers of the vehicle were arrested and later released on bail. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drivers of the vehicle were arrested and later released on bail.

The incident happened late on Tuesday night when the three injured police personnel were having their dinner.

Also Read: Returning from Golden Temple, three killed in Tarn Taran road mishap

The three injured police officers, identified as Baishista Tripura, Anup Chakma and Hari Kumar Tripura were rushed to Belonia sub divisional hospital. Of them, two except Chakma were discharged from the hospital.

Police said that the police vehicle lost its control and rammed into the police barrack injuring the three officers.

“His condition is known to be stable. Investigation has started to ascertain the exact cause of the incident,” said assistant inspector general of police Jyotisman Daschowdhury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON