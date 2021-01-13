Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds
Vehicular emissions and use of unclean household fuels are the major sources of carbon monoxide (CO) in the national capital, a study conducted by the union ministry of earth science and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found.
The study, which focuses on the sources of CO emissions in Delhi and Mumbai, has recorded levels of the pollutant during the Covid-19 lockdown— when restrictions were placed on vehicular movement, industrial operations and other financial activities — and compared it to emissions on regular days when all of these sources were operational and contributing to emissions.
The findings show that in Delhi during the Covid-19 lockdown, the total CO emissions showed an 86.39% reduction compared to regular days, as opposed to a decline of 62.14% reduction in Mumbai. It also showed that the biggest reason behind this reduction, especially in Delhi, was because of restrictions in traffic movement.
In the national capital, the CO emissions from vehicular movement reduced from 31.01gigagram/month (Gg/month) on regular days to just 3.1 Gg/month during the lockdown period. The second biggest contributor of CO in Delhi was the use of unclean household fuels, which contributed to 1.35 Gg/month on usual days. This did not show any change even during the lockdown.
“The major sources of CO in Delhi were transport and household fuels during normal time. Transport was completely shut during lockdown, except for vehicles from law enforcement agencies, emergency services and that of essential supply chains. Not more than 10% of total vehicles were on the road, a data that cross-checks with the total sale of petroleum products,” the findings read.
Carbon monoxide (CO), which is a colourless and odourless gas, is highly toxic and is produced by incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, oil, coal, woods, and natural gas. Scientists said that CO is more harmful than particulate matter, as it has the potential to stay for a longer period in the atmosphere and does not get washed away by rain like PM 2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) and PM 10 (PM with diameter less than 10 micrometres).
“Exposure to CO is particularly harmful for the elderly, children and people who are suffering from medical conditions such as heart and lung problems. We have examined the scientific processes responsible for the variability in CO during the Covid-19 lockdown in two of the largest megalopolises of India and the role of transport in influencing its concentration during the lockdown, and to understand the role of biofuel emissions,” said Gufran Beig of System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (Safar) at IITM, who headed the study.
Beig added, “The CO data was collected from continuous Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) under the Safar network.”
Another important observation made by the study was the contribution of CO levels in Delhi’s air from neighbouring states. The findings of the study showed that because of the landlocked demography of Delhi and the long lifespan of pollutant, the sources from long-range transport was also adding to the CO levels in the city.
“CO has a long life and hence a significant contribution can come by the long-range transport from surrounding regions. The long-range transport of CO in Delhi, whereas wind reversal combined with emissions from slum clusters in Mumbai played a major role during the lockdown period,” the study said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Former IAF officer loses ₹67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport master plan to be revised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox