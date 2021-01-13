Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida

Noida: The animal husbandry department of Gautam Budh Nagar has collected samples from over 20 horses across the district following a positive case of glanders disease in the Dadri area.

The glanders – a life-threatening infectious disease in equines (horse family) by bacteria Burkholderia mallei -- is transmittable to the humans causing lung, kidney and respiratory issues.

One such asymptomatic horse, during the routine sampling, was confirmed of glanders last week, officials said. The horse, still with the owner, is being closely monitored and another sample will be sent within a week’s time to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Equines, Hisar (Haryana) for further confirmation. If confirmed, the animal will be euthanised or scientifically culled through medicines, veterinarians said.

Meanwhile, more samples were collected and sent to Hisar, as a precautionary measure.

“We have collected about 11 samples from horses at veterinary hospital in Bisrakh area and nine samples at the government veterinary hospital in Barola area. The serum samples were collected on Tuesday and will be sent for testing,” said Dr Abhishek Dabar, veterinary doctor, animal husbandry department, GB Nagar.

The fatal disease was used as biological weapon by the Nazi army during the World War-II, a veterinarian stated.

Speaking of the positive case at Dadri, the vet said that they will be sending more samples for testing. “The lab had confirmed glanders in the horse, but since its asymptomatic, the centre at Hisar also cross-checks with us again. So within a week, we will have to send more samples. The sample collected second time also includes nasal swap,” Dabar added.

According to the officials, the department had been collecting random samples, a common practice being followed since 2013 when about 30 horses were found affected with glanders, following which samples of over 5,000 horses were checked and those 30 infected were culled.

“The symptoms among animals includes leaky nose, health deterioration, body ulcers, among others. The sample from Dadri was collected during the random and routine sampling. The horse has been asymptomatic and a retesting will be done. If finally confirmed, it will be culled and deep buried. Against this, the owner is given a compensation of ₹25,000,” said Dr VK Srivastava, chief veterinary officer, GB Nagar.