'Victim' among five held for robbing 24 lakh in Chakkarpur

Published on Dec 31, 2022

Gurugram, India-December 31, 2022: Preet Pal, ACP crime addressed a press conference after the arrest of the five accused of allegedly snatching a bag containing ?24.07 lakh cash at Chakkarpur in Sector 28 near Radha Krishna temple at commissionerate building, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 31 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Leena Dhankhar

Gurugram police on Saturday arrested five suspects who allegedly snatched a bag containing 24.07 lakh from two employees of a private firm near Radha Krishna temple at Chakkarpur on December 26.

The broad daylight robbery took place after the two employees of the private firm collected the cash from a cigarette wholesaler at Bihari Mandi Chowk in Chakkarpur at about 2.40pm on Monday. The firm, with its office in Chakkarpur, is a supplier of ITC products in Gurugram and other districts across Haryana.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that one of the victims, identified as Ankur, turned out to be the mastermind. He said that police have recovered over 15 lakh cash and a bike from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects were produced in a city court on Saturday and are presently in police remand.

The suspects have been identified as Ankur (30), Chander Bhanu Pratap (30), Vinit (23), Ujjawal Kumar (32), and Praveen Kumar alias Pammi (33), police said.

Suspect Pratap was arrested from Khagaria railway station in Bihar, Vinit from his village Kasolia in Uttar Pradesh, while the other three were arrested from Gurugram.

ACP Sangwan said that according to the complaint filed by the victims, firm staff Ankur and Rajeev Ranjan were going to collect cash from another shop in the area on their Bullet motorcycle when the suspects snatched the bag containing cash and fled.

On Ranjan’s complaint, an FIR against the unidentified suspects was registered under Section 34 (common intention) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Monday night, said police.

“Ankur and Ujjwal are siblings. Ujjwal was earlier working in a company in Haldwani and had come to Gurugram to work after losing his job. Ankur works as a field boy and hatched the entire plan along with his brother Ujjwal. Pratap and Vinit robbed the bag containing 24.7 lakh from Ankur and Rajeev Ranjan. They fled from the spot and divided the cash among themselves but their luck ran out and we caught them. We have recovered 15 lakh from their possession,” ACP Sangwan added.

Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

