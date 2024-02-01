Vigilantes turn slaughterers for petty gains

Rohit Kumar Singh Police officials briefing the media in Moradabad on Thursday (Sourced)

LUCKNOW: Office-bearers of the Bajrang Dal, often associated with cow vigilantism, were charged with cow slaughtering in the Moradabad district of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. They have been arrested for allegedly planting cow carcasses with malicious intent.

Police officials said four people, including district chief of the Bajrang Dal unit in Moradabad, were arrested for cow slaughtering after cow carcasses were found on in Moradabad’s Chhajlet police station limits on January 16 and 28.

Moradabad senior superintendent of police (SSP), Hemraj Meena, said that the arrested were identified as Sumit Bishnoi alias Monu, Rajiv Chowdhary, Raman Chowdhary, and Shahabuddin. “Shahabuddin slaughtered cows and planted carcasses at the behest of Sumit Bishnoi and Rajiv Chowdhary, intending to remove the Chhajlet police station in-charge and frame Shahabuddin’s rival in the matter,” Meena said.

“Sub-inspector Narendra Kumar of Chhajlet police station has been suspended for having connivance with the accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chhajlet police station in-charge, Satyendra Sharma confirmed that Sumit Bishnoi is the district chief of Moradabad Bajrang Dal unit while Rajiv Chowdhary is the block-level worker of the outfit.

Sharing further details, the SSP said the detailed investigation was initiated when the second carcass was recovered on January 28, as this time some cow vigilantes posted the video of cow slaughtering to senior state authorities demanding action against the local police station in-charge.

“During investigation, name of one Shahabuddin surfaced and during interrogation the whole conspiracy was revealed by him,” Meena added.

Meanwhile, in the press note shared by Moradabad police, the police officials stated the first cow carcass was recovered from Kanwar Path near Samad village under Chhajlet police station on January 16. After the recovery of carcass, Bajrang Dal office-bearers staged a protest at Kanth block office, demanding action against the local SHO and alleged one Mehmood for cow slaughtering. However, an FIR was lodged against unknown individuals under section 3/4/5 of UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in connection with the incident and no action was taken against Mehmood as his involvement was not established during the probe.

The second time, the carcass was planted, and the video was posted on X with the sole motive of removing the SHO. Moreover, they tried to frame Mehmood as he has enmity with Shahabuddin. However, the entire conspiracy turned against the accused, the press note said.