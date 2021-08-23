Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

As per official sources from PGIMER, his oxygen levels had dropped to dangerous levels. He had complained of breathlessness and is undergoing treatment under head of pulmonary department.
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:50 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visiting home minister Anil Vij at PGIMER on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Home minister Anil Vij was admitted to Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, around 4:30pm on Sunday.

People close to him said that he was taken to the hospital by his family members as there was no significant improvement in O2 levels and he was to undergo some medical tests too.

