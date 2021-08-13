Vij shown black flags: After hours of deadlock, 70 arrested farmers released in Ambala

After hours of deadlock due to extreme protests by farmers near the SP office in Ambala’s police lines, at least 70 farmers who were arrested on Thursday in three separate cases were released by the police.

The farmers, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged a protest that led to a near face-off between them and the police for almost four hours.

However, it was averted after a series of meetings between the administration and senior SKM leaders Suresh Koth, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, Rakesh Bains and others.

The high drama started on Wednesday night after police arrested one Aman, of Machounda for allegedly showing black flags to Haryana home minister Anil Vij while he was returning after a meeting with his ailing PA Ajay Kumar at his residence in Chanderpuri behind the DRM office.

Many young farmers of BKU (Charuni) protested his visit at an empty plot amid sloganeering at around 8:30pm.

Water cannon boy Navdeep Singh from Jalbera was also arrested late at 2am, while he was heading to Machounda after he received calls about police raids in the area. Three others were also taken into custody by the police at Parao police station.

The overnight police operation prompted more farmers to gather near the police station, who staged a sit-in on NH-44 just next to Vij’s residence.

All of them were detained, including the union’s district president Malkit Singh, and taken to police lines.

Meanwhile, many BJP workers gathered outside Parao police station demanding early arrest of the accused. Party’s Sadar Mandal chief Rajiv Gupta alleged usage of stones and weapons (swords) to attack Vij.

On the other side, the situation turned tense as farmers from nearby districts gathered at the Shambhu border and unanimously decided to gherao the SP office. A huge police force was deployed on both sides of a lane leading to police lines.

At around 3pm on Thursday, a local court released Navdeep, who was arrested in an old case of June 21 lodged at the city police station for protesting against a public event of education minister Kanwar Pal.

His counsel and Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain said, “While the police asked for a judicial custody citing law and order, the court released him on bail terming his arrest unjustified.”

Inspector Devender Singh, station in-charge, Parao police station, said two FIRs were lodged on the day.

“Those who showed black flags also pelted stones and a case under the Damage to Public Property Act and related charges was lodged. Farmers, who staged a dharna in the morning, were booked for blocking the national highway and related charges.”

SSP Hamid Akhtar said all arrested farmers were released. As police found no involvement of three men taken into custody last night, they were let go.

“Fifteen of those who were arrested were booked by name along with 50 others. They, along with Aman, were released after being presented before a court,” the IPS officer said.