Violence after Tripura tribal council polls results, prohibitory orders imposed

Within a few hours of the declaration of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) polls on Saturday, the state administration imposed prohibitory orders at different places due to sporadic incidents of post-poll violence.

“ ...immediate prevention and speedy remedy are desirable and that there is sufficient ground for imposing restrictions on movement in Mohanpur Sub-division and Jirania Sub-division of West Tripura District to prevent danger to human life, public property and tranquillity,” read the order signed by West district magistrate Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav.

The West district administration imposed Section 144 CrPC at Mohanpur and Jirania subdivisions of West district for 24 hours till Sunday.

The order came after reports of sporadic violence at the two subdivisions came after poll results. The police have apprehended worsening of the situation if the required action is not taken immediately.

Also read: Former Tripura Congress chief led alliance wins territorial council polls

The ruling BJP sought immediate deployment of police personnel in order to safeguard their party activists and their properties. They alleged that some antisocial elements threatened their party activists and destroyed several party offices, shops, establishments in different areas of the state soon after the declaration of the TTAADC poll results.

Similarly, Khowai and Gomati district administrations have imposed the prohibitory order due to apprehension of movement of miscreants to disturb peace in their respective districts.

Khowai district magistrate Smitha Mol imposed prohibitory order at Tulashikhar RD block, Padmabil RD block, Uttar Maharani, Laksha Chandra Para and Duski areas for five hours from Saturday to April 13.

Gomati district magistrate imposed Section 144 on Saturday till 6 am on April 12.

The prohibitory order restricted assembly of more than five persons with or without arms in these areas. The order would not be applicable for state police, paramilitary personnel, patients, and government employees. Violators would be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha won the TTAADC polls securing 18 seats out of 28 elected seats. The BJP got 9 seats and one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.