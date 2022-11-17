Viral fever patients pour into Gorakhpur hospitals; 7 more dengue cases detected

Hospitals in the city – be it government or private – are crowded with cases of viral fever and suspected cases of dengue. The rising trend continued on Wednesday with seven fresh cases detected from various localities of the city.

Following the upgraded facilities, dengue cases from Gopal Ganj and Siwan district of neighbouring state Bihar, are also coming to the district hospital of Gorakhpur and have only added to the pressure on the city’s facilities.

With this, the total number of patients admitted to the district hospital reached 234. There are another 200 patients with not so severe dengue, under medical observation, at their residences.

Fresh dengue cases were reported from Ramdatpur, Andhiyari Bag, Basantpur, Narsinghpur, Diwan Bazar, Betihata and Raptinagar localities. While half a dozen patients in Zafra Bazar, Tiwaripur and Ilahi Bagh were at home and under medication.

The intensive care units of private nursing homes and hospitals are packed to capacity and they have no option except to refer patients to Lucknow and other cities.

District malaria officer, Angad Singh, said that the hospital admissions were showing signs of a slow down as detection of positive dengue cases in NS 1 Antigen test came down to 5% from the earlier 20 %.

He said that the malaria department had launched an awareness drive in schools, and on Wednesday, a programme was organised at Murtaza Husain Memorial School in Ghasi Katra.

Abdur Rahman